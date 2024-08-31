Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 80 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 41.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 84,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 164,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.09. 2,386,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.