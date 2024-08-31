Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 3,052 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.29. 3,645,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,824. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $74.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

