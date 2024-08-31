Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 638 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VTV traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.