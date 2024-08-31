Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

JNJ traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.86. 7,971,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,271,470. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.