Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,945. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.00. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.