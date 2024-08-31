Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 773 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 39,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,134. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

