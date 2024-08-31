Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,451,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $82.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,781,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

