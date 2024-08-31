Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $156.97. 883,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $157.34. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

