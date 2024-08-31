Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,624,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,815,775 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.