Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.55. 955,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.37.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

