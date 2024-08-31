Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $10.55 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

