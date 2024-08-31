Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $282,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,547,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NVO traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $139.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,564. The firm has a market cap of $624.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

