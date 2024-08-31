Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $313,000 Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,997,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,276,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.84. 1,380,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,278. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

