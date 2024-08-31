Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $405,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $369,052. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,717. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

