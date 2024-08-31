Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $5.01 Million Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 229,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1418 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

