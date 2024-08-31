Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 1,050 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in AON were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.21.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AON traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $343.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,455. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.77 and its 200 day moving average is $307.86. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $345.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.