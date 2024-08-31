Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 1,852 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $433,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 206,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,673. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $90.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

