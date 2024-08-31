Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,779,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after buying an additional 642,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IMTM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 582,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,568. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.