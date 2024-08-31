Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average is $195.41. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.