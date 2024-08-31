Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.71 and its 200-day moving average is $209.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $228.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

