Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 1,134 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Neogen were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neogen by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,819. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

