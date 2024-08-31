Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 350 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 274,045 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. 1,867,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,294. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

