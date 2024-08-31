Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 29,756 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,756 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 378,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. 5,411,367 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

