Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 885 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,935,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.5% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 112.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $23.73 on Friday, hitting $855.00. 1,920,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $857.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $791.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $760.63.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.