Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.36. 3,421,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,822. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average is $127.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

