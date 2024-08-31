Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Commvault Systems worth $28,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 58.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $24,134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 223,347 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $10,265,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVLT traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $155.40. The company had a trading volume of 469,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,535. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.25.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

