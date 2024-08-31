Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,514,000 after buying an additional 606,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $22.44. 1,400,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,574. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

