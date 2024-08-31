Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.55% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $24,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $35,002,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 535.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,106. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $164.79 and a 52 week high of $213.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 213.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.80.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total value of $131,649.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

