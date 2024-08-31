Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,161,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,400,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 983,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,646. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

