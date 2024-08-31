Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT traded up $6.64 on Friday, reaching $361.66. 2,192,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $362.43.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

