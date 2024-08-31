Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $4,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.