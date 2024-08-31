Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $50.03 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1,232.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 196,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,185,000 after purchasing an additional 181,990 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 11,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

