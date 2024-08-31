Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 114 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. 2,718,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

