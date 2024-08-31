Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,158 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 429,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $52.39. 5,128,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

