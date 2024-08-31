Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 29,026 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 842,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,026 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CAE were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in CAE by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 184,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 792,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,884 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CAE by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,747,000 after acquiring an additional 413,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CAE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. 524,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

