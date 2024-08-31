Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 524 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dollar General by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320,157 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,896,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.48.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DG traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,069,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average is $136.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

