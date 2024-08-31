Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 56,825 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 56,825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,299.8% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 466,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 433,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $120,277,000 after buying an additional 65,092 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. 7,117,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,037,227. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.