Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after acquiring an additional 124,159 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,411,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.69. The stock had a trading volume of 148,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.82 and its 200-day moving average is $242.69. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $259.33. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.