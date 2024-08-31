Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,586 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $26,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Trimble by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,134,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,338,000 after buying an additional 188,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Trimble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,588,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,919,000 after buying an additional 178,375 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,315. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

