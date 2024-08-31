Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.25. 3,555,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.