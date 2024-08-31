Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Prothena by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 300,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,263. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.21. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $56.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

About Prothena

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

