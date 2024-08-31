Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 201 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $77.55 and a one year high of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

