Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 3.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,873 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $1,060,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,507,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,113. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.