Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,914 HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of HCI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 115.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.83. The stock had a trading volume of 55,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,359. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $121.57.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. StockNews.com lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

About HCI Group

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

