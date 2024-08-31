Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $8.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $701.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,823. The company has a market capitalization of $302.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $659.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

