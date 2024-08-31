Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Shares of Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 3900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVT. Cormark decreased their price target on Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Paradigm Capital cut their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$1.70 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$29.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

