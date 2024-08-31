Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Truist Financial

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLYM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of PLYM opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after acquiring an additional 83,192 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after buying an additional 234,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

