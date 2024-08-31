PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Increases Dividend to GBX 17 Per Share

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PPH opened at GBX 1,335 ($17.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,354.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,366.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,000 ($13.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,530.75 ($20.19). The stock has a market cap of £560.57 million, a PE ratio of 2,518.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Friday.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

