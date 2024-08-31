Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.70

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 112236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.01.
About Primavera Capital Acquisition
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
