Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Position Reduced by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.